Zacharias Manuel de la Rocha (born January 12, 1970) is an American musician and activist. He is best known as the vocalist and lyricist of rap metal/funk metal band Rage Against the Machine. He left Rage Against the Machine in October 2000 and embarked on a solo career, although the band reunited from 2007 to 2011. With former Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore, de la Rocha also co-founded One Day as a Lion in 2008.
Close Your Eyes
Run The Jewels
Close Your Eyes
Close Your Eyes
Melding Of The Minds
Deltron 3030
Melding Of The Minds
Melding Of The Minds
Digging For Windows
Zack de la Rocha
Digging For Windows
Digging For Windows
Close Your Eyes (And Count To F***) (feat. Zack de la Rocha)
Run The Jewels
Close Your Eyes (And Count To F***) (feat. Zack de la Rocha)
Close Your Eyes (feat. Zack De La Rocha)
Run The Jewels
Close Your Eyes (feat. Zack De La Rocha)
Close Your Eyes (feat. Zack De La Rocha)
