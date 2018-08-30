Zacharias Manuel de la Rocha (born January 12, 1970) is an American musician and activist. He is best known as the vocalist and lyricist of rap metal/funk metal band Rage Against the Machine. He left Rage Against the Machine in October 2000 and embarked on a solo career, although the band reunited from 2007 to 2011. With former Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore, de la Rocha also co-founded One Day as a Lion in 2008.