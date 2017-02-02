Say Lou Lou (formerly Saint Lou Lou) are a twin sister musical duo hailing from Australia and Sweden. Miranda Anna and Elektra June Kilbey-Jansson (born 7 June 1991) are the daughters of Steve Kilbey, the lead singer of Australian alternative band The Church, and Karin Jansson, ex-girlfriend and recording partner of Kilbey (and before then a member of Swedish new wave band Pink Champagne). They grew up in both Australia and Sweden.

The duo released their first single in 2012 before forming their own record label, à Deux, in 2013. In December 2013, it was announced that Say Lou Lou had made the BBC Sound of 2014 longlist.

Over the course of 2012 to 2014, Say Lou Lou released five singles, and their debut studio album, Lucid Dreaming, was released on 23 February 2015 in Scandinavia and 6 April 2015 elsewhere.