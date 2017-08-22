Royal BloodBrighton UK two piece rock band. Formed January 2013
Royal Blood is an English rock duo formed in Brighton in 2013. The band's sound is reminiscent of and rooted in blues rock and hard rock. Royal Blood consists of only two members; vocalist and bass player Mike Kerr, and drummer Ben Thatcher. Kerr's playing style is notable in that his several effects pedals used while recording and performing live allow his bass to sound like a standard lead guitar. Their self-titled debut album was released in August 2014 and their second album, How Did We Get So Dark? followed in June 2017.
Royal Blood Performances & Interviews
- The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpg2017-12-12T18:54:00.000ZSome of the Best Bits taken backstage at #SLFN featuring Sigrid, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Stereophonics, Mabel, Rita Ora and Royal Blood...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd3b
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- A thrilling insight into what Royal Blood do with their headphoneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h8yrl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h8yrl.jpg2017-09-26T10:28:00.000Z"I feel like this is a flawed question"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h8vlz
A thrilling insight into what Royal Blood do with their headphones
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- Royal Bloodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sq8h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sq8h.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Royal Blood's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0573b5f
Royal Blood
- Royal Blood - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548j7h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548j7h.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThere's only two of them, but what a mighty sound they made headlining Where It Begins.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0548wgm
Royal Blood - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0570gb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0570gb1.jpg2017-06-25T21:00:00.000ZSteve looks back over his weekend at Worthy Farm.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056zfvp
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
- Royal Blood join Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056rpl5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056rpl5.jpg2017-06-23T16:01:00.000ZLammo catches up with Royal Blood at Glastonbury 2017, ahead of their performance on the Pyramid Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056rngs
Royal Blood join Steve Lamacq
- Royal Blood's Ben shares his insider knowledge of Brighton's gig circuithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05390z9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05390z9.jpg2017-05-18T15:42:00.000ZBen Thatcher tells tales of his favourite venue in the world & being told to quieten down.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0538tx2
Royal Blood's Ben shares his insider knowledge of Brighton's gig circuit
- Royal Blood talk 'How Did We Get So Dark?'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050brhy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050brhy.jpg2017-04-17T11:11:00.000ZRoyal Blood join Mistajam to discuss their return and their second album 'How Did We Get So Dark?'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050bq26
Royal Blood talk 'How Did We Get So Dark?'
- Royal Blood join Phil and Alice in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qcl4r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qcl4r.jpg2014-01-22T12:43:00.000ZBrighton based band Royal Blood join Phil and Alice in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qcl5h
Royal Blood join Phil and Alice in the studio
Royal Blood Tracks
