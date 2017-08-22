Royal Blood is an English rock duo formed in Brighton in 2013. The band's sound is reminiscent of and rooted in blues rock and hard rock. Royal Blood consists of only two members; vocalist and bass player Mike Kerr, and drummer Ben Thatcher. Kerr's playing style is notable in that his several effects pedals used while recording and performing live allow his bass to sound like a standard lead guitar. Their self-titled debut album was released in August 2014 and their second album, How Did We Get So Dark? followed in June 2017.