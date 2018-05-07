Jervis Ricardo Alfonso Lyte (30 April 1967 – 8 March 2013), known professionally as Ricardo da Force, was an English male vocalist, rapper, and DJ, most notable for contributing vocals to house and dance music tracks of The KLF and N-Trance. He got his stage name from a track he rapped by the band X-10-CIV (actually a Harrow-based production collective Smith, Grainge, McFarlane aka SGMc) called "The Force" along with Shola Phillips of "The Orb" fame.

Later in his life, he was resident DJ at 'The Apartment' in Dubai

Lyte died on 8 March 2013 while in Barbados.