Hossein Omoumi (born 1944) is a scholar and teacher of Persian traditional music, who is Maseeh Professor in Persian Performing Arts in the department of music at the University of California, Irvine Claire Trevor School of the Arts. He has performed at many concerts and music festivals as a player of the ney, the traditional reed flute of Iran. He is also known for original work with Persian traditional drums, particularly the tombak and daf.
In 1997, Omoumi played the ney for The Sweet Hereafter soundtrack.
