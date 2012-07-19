Barrage was a violin-based, modern worldbeat ensemble based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The group employed a blend of eclectic violin music with high-energy physical choreography during their performances. They released several albums, and their filmed concert specials have been featured on television networks around the world.

Barrage played a diverse mix of material from a wide variety of genres, including Celtic, swing, bluegrass, jazz, rock, calypso, pop, Canadian fiddle and Latin, as well as contemporary versions of traditional material from countries including China, Ukraine, and India.

The group released a statement via Twitter on May 9, 2012 that they were suspending their performance and touring schedule indefinitely, effectively disbanding. In November 2015, the producers of Barrage launched a new project called "Barrage8", a string octet that is loosely based on the original Barrage concept.