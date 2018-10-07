Billy PorterBorn 21 September 1969
Billy Porter (born September 21, 1969) is an American stage performer, pop singer, and actor. He attended the Musical Theatre program at Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School's School of Drama and achieved fame performing on Broadway before starting a solo career as a singer.
Porter won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots at the 67th Tony Awards. For the role, Porter also won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.
What A Woman Wants
Billy Porter
What A Woman Wants
What A Woman Wants
Not My Father's Son
Billy Porter
Not My Father's Son
Not My Father's Son
Luck Be A Lady
Billy Porter
Luck Be A Lady
Luck Be A Lady
Hold Me in Your Heart
Billy Porter
Hold Me in Your Heart
Hold Me in Your Heart
Sex Is In The Heel
Billy Porter
Sex Is In The Heel
Sex Is In The Heel
Everybody Say Yeah
Billy Porter
Everybody Say Yeah
Everybody Say Yeah
Awaiting You (from Myths and Hymns)
Billy Porter
Awaiting You (from Myths and Hymns)
Awaiting You (from Myths and Hymns)
