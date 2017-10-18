John Hegley
John Hegley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Hegley (born 1 October 1953) is an English performance poet, comedian, musician and songwriter.
John Hegley Tracks
Knight in Tunisia - Mark Lamarr session 16/01/2010
Song About Cleaning Your Glasses - Mark Lamarr session 16/01/2010
Guillemot - Mark Lamarr session 16/01/2010
Grandad's Glasses - Mark Lamarr session 16/01/2010
The Edinburgh Tattoo
I Saw My Dinner On TV
Eddie Dont Like Furniture
Guillemot - Radio 2 Session 16/01/2010
Sumo
A Gray Day
Song About the Old Scoutmaster - Radio 2 Session 16/01/2010
Song About Cleaning Your Glasses - Radio 2 Session 16/01/2010
Guillemot
Pat
Mr McNaulty
saint and blurry
Upcoming Events
31
May
2019
John Hegley, Gecko, John Otway, Attila the Stockbroker, Wonk Unit, Eastfield, pussyliquor, Muddy Summers & the Dirty Field Whores, Fish Brothers, Rebel Control, Efa Supertramp, Dakka Skanks, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Interrobang!? (UK) and naomi bedford and paul simmonds
Church Farm, Coombes Lancing, Brighton, UK
