Artcell is a Bangladeshi progressive metal band formed in October 1999 by singer and guitarist Goerge Lincoln, lead guitarist Ershad Zaman, bassist Cezanne Ahmed and drummer Sazzadul Shaju. Since 1999, they have released only two studio albums and also have appeared in some mixed albums. The four original members of the band remained together until, in 2017 Ershad Zaman left the band. They pronounced Kazi Faisal Ahmed as their permanent guitarist in November 11, 2018. According to The Daily Star, Artcell is one of the leading bands of the country.
