Luis Cobos Biography
Luis Cobos (Born October 30, 1948) is a Spanish composer, conductor and musician. He is chairman of the management entity performers (AIE) and the chairman of the board of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. He was married to the singer Angel.
