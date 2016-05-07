Drum Club was a 1990s electronic music duo of former promoters and DJs Charlie Hall and Lol Hammond. They released several albums and singles on record labels such as Big Life and Butterfly Records. Their 1993 single "Sound System" reached #63 on the UK Singles Chart. They have remixed artists such as Psychick Warriors Ov Gaia, Chapterhouse, Killing Joke, Transglobal Underground & Invaders Of The Heart and have been remixed by artists including Hardkiss, Underworld, Youth & Orbital.