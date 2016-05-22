John CoffeyDutch punk rock band. Formed 2005. Disbanded 2016
John Coffey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa3d0fc2-779b-4062-befd-7522597b90ad
John Coffey Biography (Wikipedia)
John Coffey was a Dutch punk rock/post-hardcore band from Utrecht.
John Coffey is influenced by bands such as Refused, Every Time I Die and The Ghost of a Thousand.[citation needed] The band name is a reference to the character John Coffey from the movie The Green Mile (1999) by Frank Darabont, based on the six-book series by Stephen King.
The band gained a lot of interest when a video and gif went viral of the singer catching a beer while he was standing on the crowd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Coffey Tracks
Sort by
No House For Thee
John Coffey
No House For Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A House For Thee
John Coffey
A House For Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Of A Traitor
John Coffey
Heart Of A Traitor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broke Neck
John Coffey
Broke Neck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broke Neck
Last played on
John Coffey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist