John Coffey was a Dutch punk rock/post-hardcore band from Utrecht.

John Coffey is influenced by bands such as Refused, Every Time I Die and The Ghost of a Thousand.[citation needed] The band name is a reference to the character John Coffey from the movie The Green Mile (1999) by Frank Darabont, based on the six-book series by Stephen King.

The band gained a lot of interest when a video and gif went viral of the singer catching a beer while he was standing on the crowd.