Rob MathesBorn 10 September 1970
Rob Mathes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa3aefec-8bce-4337-9bdb-b05539755bda
Rob Mathes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rob Mathes is an American record producer, music arranger, composer, songwriter, and performer. He also writes bluesy spiritual-pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rob Mathes Tracks
Sort by
Wish You Were Here
Michael Davis
Wish You Were Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wj.jpglink
Wish You Were Here
Last played on
Love Reign O'Er Me (live From the Kennedy Center Honors")
Davis, Michael, Shane Fontayne, Aaron Heick, Zev Katz, Jeff Kievit, Rob Mathes, Andy Snitzer & Bettye LaVette
Love Reign O'Er Me (live From the Kennedy Center Honors")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wj.jpglink
Love Reign O'Er Me (live From the Kennedy Center Honors")
Last played on
Rob Mathes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist