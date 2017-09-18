Philip Potter
Philip Potter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa38d2f7-491e-45d4-9656-af5399462975
Philip Potter Tracks
Sort by
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
Arthur Sullivan
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
Last played on
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
Arthur Sullivan
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
Last played on
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
Last played on
Back to artist