Pietro BaldassareBorn 1690. Died 1768
Pietro Baldassare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1690
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa34a0fc-69a5-48f2-8e19-89d0599905ef
Pietro Baldassare Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Baldassare or Baldassari was a Baroque composer, possibly born in Rome or Brescia, Italy about 1683.
Baldassari was maestro di cappella at San Filippo Neri in Brescia from 1714 until about 1768. He was also maestro di cappella at San Clemente, Brescia until 1754. He died some time after 1768. Few of the compositions attributed to him survive. Some of these are:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pietro Baldassare Tracks
Sort by
Sonata in F major for cornett, strings and continuo
Pietro Baldassare
Sonata in F major for cornett, strings and continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cbf3.jpglink
Sonata in F major for cornett, strings and continuo
Last played on
Il Goder un bel sembiante, from Il giudizio di Paride
Pietro Baldassare
Il Goder un bel sembiante, from Il giudizio di Paride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj41x.jpglink
Il Goder un bel sembiante, from Il giudizio di Paride
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Sonata in F for trumpet, strings & continuo
Pietro Baldassare
Sonata in F for trumpet, strings & continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in F for trumpet, strings & continuo
Last played on
Sonata for cornett and strings
Pietro Baldassare
Sonata for cornett and strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for cornett and strings
Last played on
Pietro Baldassare Links
Back to artist