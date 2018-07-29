Brent BarrettBorn 28 February 1957
Brent Barrett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa339bb1-0c67-40cb-9600-1cc2d1d353ea
Brent Barrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Brent Barrett (born 28 February 1957) is an American actor and tenor who is mostly known for his work within American theatre. Barrett has performed in musicals and in concerts with theatres, symphony orchestras, opera houses, and concert halls internationally. He starred in the original production of Maltby and Shire's hit Off-Broadway musical Closer Than Ever in 1989 and the 2001 West End revival of Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate. He has also appeared sporadically on television and in films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brent Barrett Tracks
Sort by
Love Can't Happen
Brent Barrett
Love Can't Happen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Can't Happen
Last played on
Roses at the Station
Brent Barrett
Roses at the Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roses at the Station
Last played on
Life Is
Brent Barrett
Life Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is
Last played on
Another Wedding Song
Brent Barrett
Another Wedding Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Wedding Song
Last played on
Happy/We'll Take A Glass Together
Brent Barrett
Happy/We'll Take A Glass Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Other Love
Brent Barrett
No Other Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Other Love
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emj4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-17T13:05:07
17
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-10T13:05:07
10
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Brent Barrett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist