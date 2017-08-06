Franz StraussBorn 26 February 1822. Died 31 May 1905
Franz Strauss
1822-02-26
Franz Strauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Joseph Strauss (26 February 1822 – 31 May 1905) was a German musician. He was a composer, a virtuoso horn player and accomplished performer on the guitar, clarinet and viola. He was principal horn player of the Bavarian Court Opera for more than 40 years, a teacher at the Royal School of Music, Munich, and a conductor.
Strauss is perhaps best known as the father of the composer Richard Strauss, on whose early musical development he was a great influence, steering his son to the classical and away from modern styles. As a composer, Strauss senior is remembered for his works for the horn. They include two concertos and numerous smaller works.
Franz Strauss Tracks
Nocturno Op.7 for horn and piano
Franz Strauss
Nocturno Op.7 for horn and piano
Nocturno Op.7 for horn and piano
Nocturno Op.7 For Horn And Piano
Franz Strauss
Nocturno Op.7 For Horn And Piano
Nocturno Op.7 For Horn And Piano
Nocturno, Op 7
David Pyatt
Nocturno, Op 7
Nocturno, Op 7
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8
Sebastian Weigle, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Samuel Seidenberg & Franz Strauss
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8 - last movement
Sebastian Weigle, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Samuel Seidenberg & Franz Strauss
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8 - last movement
Horn Concerto in C minor Op.8 - last movement
Nocturne Op 7
Julius Drake
Nocturne Op 7
Nocturne Op 7
