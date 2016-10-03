Fun Boy ThreeFormed 1981. Disbanded 1983
Fun Boy Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr69.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa2ff391-2dcc-4478-915e-3e716e13bfc2
Fun Boy Three Biography (Wikipedia)
Fun Boy Three were an English new wave pop band, active from 1981 to 1983 and formed by singers Terry Hall, Neville Staple and Lynval Golding after they left The Specials.
Fun Boy Three Tracks
It Ain't What You Do, It's The Way That You Do It
Fun Boy Three
Fun Boy Three
It Ain't What You Do, It's The Way That You Do It
It Ain't What You Do, It's The Way That You Do It
Our Lips Are Sealed
Fun Boy Three
Our Lips Are Sealed
Our Lips Are Sealed
The Lunatics (Have Taken Over The Asylum)
Fun Boy Three
Fun Boy Three
The Lunatics (Have Taken Over The Asylum)
The Lunatics (Have Taken Over The Asylum)
Faith Hope & Charity x Wanna Give It Up (Acapella)
Ralphi Rosario & Linda Clifford & Fun Boy Three
Faith Hope & Charity x Wanna Give It Up (Acapella)
Faith Hope & Charity x Wanna Give It Up (Acapella)
Tunnel of Love
Fun Boy Three
Tunnel of Love
Tunnel of Love
Really Saying Something
Bananarama
Bananarama
Really Saying Something
Really Saying Something
It Ain't What You Do...
Fun Boy Three
It Ain't What You Do...
It Ain't What You Do...
Tunnel Of Love (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Jan 1983)
Fun Boy Three
Fun Boy Three
Tunnel Of Love (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Jan 1983)
The Pressure of Life (Takes the Weight Off the Body) (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Jan 1983)
Fun Boy Three
Fun Boy Three
The Pressure of Life (Takes the Weight Off the Body) (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Jan 1983)
The Farmyard Connection
Fun Boy Three
The Farmyard Connection
The Farmyard Connection
