Maika Makovski (born April 14, 1983, Palma, Majorca) is a Spanish songwriter, singer, guitarist and pianist of Macedonian father and Andalucian descent.

Makovski started writing songs at 12 and performing live at 14. At 15 she won her first professional recognition in a major local contest with a jury formed of members of Sony Music, Rockdelux and RNE (Spain's National Radio), and has won other awards such as Altaveu Frontera '03, Balears Sona '02 and Eurofest '02 in Macedonia.

Between 1998 and 2003, Makovski changed her country of residence repeatedly before finally settling in Barcelona to record her first album Kradiaw (2005, PAE), which brought her to the attention of the mainstream press.

Between 2005 and 2007, Makovski commuted between New York and Barcelona, touring extensively with artists such as Howe Gelb, The Dubliners and the Jayhawks, Her second album Kraj so Koferot (2007, Wildpunk Records) was a more intimate record which drew equal acclaim from the press and the public. [citation needed]