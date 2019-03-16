Blink are a pop rock band from Ireland. Noted for their melancholy humour, they have released three albums since their inception in the early 1990s. Their 1994 debut album A Map of the Universe by Blink was a Top Ten in the Irish album charts and their 1998 sophomore release The End is High was a Billboard album of the week. Their most recent release, 2004s Deep inside the Sound of Sadness was nominated for Irish Album of the Year at the 2005 Meteor Music Awards, losing out to Snow Patrol for their album Final Straw.

The band are also notable for being the first band pictured on a telephone card. A run of 202,000 were produced in 1993. This included a smaller limited run of 2000 cards, which were used as membership cards for the band's fan club. All the cards read 'Limited Edition' despite being produced in great quantities.

The bands name comes from the song "Iceblink Luck" by the Cocteau Twins, a favourite song of drummer Barry Campbell. San Diego based pop punk band Blink-182 originally also performed under the name Blink even releasing several demos and their debut studio album Cheshire Cat under this name, but the threat of a legal dispute with the Irish band resulted in their name change to Blink-182. After the name change, Blink-182 re-released Cheshire Cat under their current moniker.