All Angels are a British classical crossover group formed in 2006, consisting of Daisy Chute, Rachel Fabri, Melanie Nakhla and Charlotte Ritchie (who is also a well-known actress starring in shows such as Fresh Meat). The group's style is classical crossover music and close harmony arrangement, with a repertoire spanning classical, choral, opera and pop including Franz Schubert's Ellens dritter Gesang, Agnus Dei (the choral arrangement of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings) and the Sancta Maria intermezzo from Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana, along with the Flower Duet from Léo Delibes' Lakmé and the Barcarolle from Jacques Offenbach's The Tales of Hoffmann, plus pop songs such as Robbie Williams' “Angels”, Fleetwood Mac's “Songbird”, Coldplay's “The Scientist”, “True Colours”, “Goodnight my Angel” (Billy Joel) Muses' “Starlight” and Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U”. They have also performed the UK National Anthem at Twickenham and at the England vs. USA football match in Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2008.