Zoran DukićBorn 1969
Zoran Dukić
1969
Zoran Dukić Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoran Dukić (born 1969 Strumica) is a Macedonnian classical guitarist. Between 1990-1997 Dukić won more competitions than any other guitarist.
Zoran Dukić Tracks
6 Balkan Miniatures 'for World Peace'
Dušan Bogdanović
