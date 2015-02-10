TouchstoneUS/Irish folkgroup. Formed 1982
Touchstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa27d585-f392-4d78-8c48-1103f333318f
Touchstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Touchstone was a band led by Irish musician Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill of The Bothy Band and Zan McLeod, who had worked with singer and songwriter Mike Cross. The band's music was traditional Irish music with some bluegrass music influence. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Touchstone was active in the early 1980s, touring throughout the United States. They recorded two albums for Green Linnet Records before disbanding in the mid 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Touchstone Tracks
Sort by
BOLEN'S FANCY/THE DUNMORE LASSES/MAID BEHIND THE BAR/GLASS OF BEER
Touchstone
BOLEN'S FANCY/THE DUNMORE LASSES/MAID BEHIND THE BAR/GLASS OF BEER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garcon a Marnier/Orgies Nocturnes/Dans Fisel
Touchstone
Garcon a Marnier/Orgies Nocturnes/Dans Fisel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touchstone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist