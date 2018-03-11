Collective SoulFormed 1992
Collective Soul
1992
Collective Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Collective Soul is an American rock band originally from Stockbridge, Georgia. Now based in Atlanta, the group consists of lead vocalist Ed Roland, rhythm guitarist Dean Roland, bassist Will Turpin, drummer Johnny Rabb and lead guitarist Jesse Triplett.
Collective Soul Tracks
Shine
Collective Soul
Shine
Shine
Last played on
This
Collective Soul
This
This
Last played on
When The Water Falls
Collective Soul
When The Water Falls
When The Water Falls
Last played on
Welcome All
Collective Soul
Welcome All
Welcome All
Last played on
DECEMBER
Collective Soul
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
Last played on
Jealous Guy
Collective Soul
Jealous Guy
Jealous Guy
Last played on
Listen
Collective Soul
Listen
Listen
Last played on
