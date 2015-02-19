Kul Nesîmî
Kul Nesîmî
Kul Nesîmî Biography (Wikipedia)
Kul Nesîmî, or simply Nesîmî, was an Ottoman Alevi-Bektashi poet, who lived in the 17th century in Anatolia.
Very little is known about this poet except that certain political events found an expression in his poetry, such as Ottoman conquest of Baghdad in 1640. He wrote in the same tradition as such earlier poets as Nasimi, with whom he is frequently confused, as well as in the tradition of Khatai and Pir Sultan Abdal.
Kul Nesîmî Tracks
Kime Ne (Ricardo Villalobos Mix 2)
Hogır, Kul Nesîmî, Cem Yıldız, Cem Yıldız, Barış K & Ricardo Villalobos
