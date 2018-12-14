MKTO
MKTO is an American pop duo, consisting of Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller. Their self-titled album was released on January 30, 2014 by Columbia Records. In July 2015, the duo released their first extended play, titled Bad Girls EP.
How Can I Forget (Sebastian Pérez Remix)
MKTO
Classic
MKTO
Just Imagine It
MKTO
Thank You
MKTO
