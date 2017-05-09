Marlos NobreBorn 18 February 1939
Marlos Nobre
1939-02-18
Marlos Nobre Biography (Wikipedia)
Marlos Nobre (born February 18, 1939 in Recife, Pernambuco) is a Brazilian composer. He has received commissions from numerous institutions, including the Ministry of Culture in Spain, the Free University of Music of São Paulo, the Neuchâtel Chamber Orchestra in Switzerland, The Apollon Foundation in Bremen, Germany and the Maracaibo Music Festival in Venezuela. He has also sat on the juries of numerous international music competitions, including the Cità di Alessandria Prize and the Arthur Rubinstein Piano Master Competition.
Marlos Nobre Tracks
Kabbalah
Marlos Nobre
Kabbalah
Kabbalah
Last played on
Kabbalah (Proms 2016)
Marlos Nobre
Kabbalah (Proms 2016)
Kabbalah (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Kabbalah, Op 96
Marlos Nobre
Kabbalah, Op 96
Kabbalah, Op 96
Last played on
Maracatu Coroado
Marlos Nobre
Maracatu Coroado
Maracatu Coroado
Choir
Last played on
