FinkIndie artist from Brighton, UK, on 'Ninja Tune' label. Born 1972
Fink Biography (Wikipedia)
Fin Greenall, known professionally as Fink, is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, and DJ born in Cornwall and currently based in Berlin and London. From 1997–2003 he focused on electronic music and DJ'd internationally, releasing in 2000 his debut album Fresh Produce on Ninja Tune. Since the 2006 release of his album Biscuits for Breakfast, the name Fink has also referred to the recording and touring trio fronted by Greenall himself, completed by Guy Whittaker (bass) and Tim Thornton (drums).
Most recently he has written in collaboration with John Legend, Banks, Ximena Sarinana and Professor Green. With Amy Winehouse he co-wrote the song "Half Time", which appears on Winehouse's posthumous collection Lioness: Hidden Treasures. In 2012 Fink collaborated and performed with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, resulting in the live album Fink Meets The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. Fink is signed to his own label, R'COUP'D Records, a subsidiary of Ninja Tune, on which he has released his latest albums.
Boneyard
Looking Too Closely
Pretty Little Thing
Trouble's What You're In
Cold Feet
Perfect Darkness
Two Days Later
Warm Shadow
There's Just Something About You
She Was Right (feat. Colin Stetson)
Resurgam
Broad
Certain Angles (Club Mix) (feat. Fink)
This Is The Thing
One on One (Bedouin Remix) (feat. Fink)
Cracks Appear
Certain Angles (feat. Fink)
Yesterday Was Hard On All Of Us
Keep Myself Alone Now
She Was Right
