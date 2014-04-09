Douglas Appling (born May 27, 1987), better known by his stage name Emancipator, is an American producer and DJ based in Portland, Oregon. He launched his music career by self-releasing his debut album Soon It Will Be Cold Enough in 2006 while he was still a college student. He has released five studio albums, two remix collections, and one live album. He has also founded his own record label, and formed a live band, called the Emancipator Ensemble.