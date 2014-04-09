EmancipatorBorn 1987
Emancipator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa1d4315-5246-42b2-b62b-f997d046d8b2
Emancipator Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Appling (born May 27, 1987), better known by his stage name Emancipator, is an American producer and DJ based in Portland, Oregon. He launched his music career by self-releasing his debut album Soon It Will Be Cold Enough in 2006 while he was still a college student. He has released five studio albums, two remix collections, and one live album. He has also founded his own record label, and formed a live band, called the Emancipator Ensemble.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emancipator Tracks
Sort by
Eve II
Emancipator
Eve II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minor Cause
Emancipator
Minor Cause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Rainy Eyes
Emancipator
With Rainy Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Rainy Eyes
Last played on
Emancipator Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist