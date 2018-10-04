Oliver KnightBorn 1969
1969
Oliver Knight Biography
Oliver Knight (born 1969) is a British singer-songwriter and sound engineer. He is son to folk singer/songwriter Lal Waterson and George Knight. He is brother and stage partner to folk musician Marry Waterson.
Oliver Knight Tracks
Some old salty
Lal Waterson
Flight Of The Pelican
Lal Waterson
Going, Going, Gone
Marry Waterson
Starveling
Oliver Knight
Once in a Blue Moon
Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight Links
