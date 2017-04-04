Drew McDowallScottish electronic musician. Born 28 January 1961
Drew McDowall
1961-01-28
Drew McDowall Biography (Wikipedia)
Drew McDowall (born 28 January 1961, in Paisley, Scotland) is a Scottish musician who has been a member, collaborator, and remixer for various influential music groups. McDowall was formerly a full-time member of Coil.
