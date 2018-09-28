DVA is Czech alternative rock music band. It consists of Bára Kratochvílová and Jan Kratochvíl. Their Debut album Fonók succeeded in WMCE hit-parade.

DVA consider their music to be of "tango, cabaret, circus, popsongs, kitchen beatbox, freakfolk, acoustick electro a electrical acousto in double-layer packaging." They described Fonók as a Folklore of non-existent nations while their second album is described as "pop of non-existent broadcasters." Their music is typical by use of fictional made-up languages that mixes German, Hungarian or Swedish.

DVA have also composed the soundtrack for the videogame Botanicula. The soundtrack has received the IGF Award for Excellence in Audio. In 2018 DVA completed the soundtrack for "Chuchel", creator of Botanicula Jaromír Plachý's next project.. The soundtrack was released as their sixth album.