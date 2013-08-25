Tommy TeeBorn 18 December 1971
Tommy Tee
1971-12-18
Tommy Tee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Flaaten (born 18 December 1971), best known by his stage name Tommy Tee, is a Norwegian record producer, rapper, broadcaster, record executive, concert promoter and magazine publisher. He is known as the godfather of Norwegian hip hop. Tee owns the label Tee Productions, which is located in Oslo, Norway and is Norway's leading hip hop label. As well, he publishes Norway's only graffiti magazine and hosts a weekly national rap radio program.
