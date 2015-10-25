Charles Mouton (1617 - before 1699) was a French lutenist and composer.

There were musicians in Mouton's mother's family, one of whom worked at the French court. Mouton was living in Paris in 1664, where he had several affluent students. He took part in a concert at the court of Savoy in Turin in 1673. In 1680 he was back in Paris; his students at this time included René Milleran and Philipp Franz Le Sage de Richée. It was in this period (before 1679 and c. 1680) that Mouton published two books of his compositions, Pièces de luth sur différents modes. The first book includes notes on the performance of the pieces. Several years later he sat for portraitist François de Troy; he died some time in the next eight years.

Mouton and his contemporary Jacques Gallot are two of the last noteworthy French composers for the lute.