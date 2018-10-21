Joshua Robert Hampson (born 10 June 1965 in Bromley, Kent) is an English musician and composer, known primarily as a guitarist in the band Loop, which he co-founded in London in 1985 with his then-girlfriend Becky "Bex" Stewart. Loop recorded three albums, the last of which, A Gilded Eternity (1990), made the UK album charts. Following the band's breakup, Hampson formed the experimental project Main with Scott Dawson.