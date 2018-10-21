Robert HampsonBorn 1965
Robert Hampson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa1329f5-d312-4b69-a5d2-8b1dbe33960a
Robert Hampson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Robert Hampson (born 10 June 1965 in Bromley, Kent) is an English musician and composer, known primarily as a guitarist in the band Loop, which he co-founded in London in 1985 with his then-girlfriend Becky "Bex" Stewart. Loop recorded three albums, the last of which, A Gilded Eternity (1990), made the UK album charts. Following the band's breakup, Hampson formed the experimental project Main with Scott Dawson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Hampson Tracks
Sort by
Mass Observation
Scanner
Mass Observation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfm9.jpglink
Mass Observation
Last played on
Robert Hampson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist