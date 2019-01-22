Lorenz DuftschmidBorn 1964
Lorenz Duftschmid
1964
Lorenz Duftschmid (born 1964 in Linz, Austria) is an Austrian viol player and conductor.
Suite for Orchestra
Le Retrouvé
Feste champêtre (Suite d'un goût étranger)
Turcaria - Eine musikalische Beschreibung
Battalia
Concert no. 44 (Les Regrets) for 2 viole da gamba
