Josie Cotton
1956
Josie Cotton Biography (Wikipedia)
Josie Cotton (born 1956) is an American singer and songwriter, best known for "Johnny Are You Queer?" and "He Could Be the One" from 1982. "Johnny Are You Queer?" was used on the soundtracks to Jackass Number Two and Valley Girl. "He Could Be the One" was used in Valley Girl.
Johnny, Are You Queer?
Josie Cotton
