Ragnhild HemsingBorn 15 February 1988
Ragnhild Hemsing
1988-02-15
Ragnhild Hemsing Biography (Wikipedia)
Ragnhild Hemsing (born 15 February 1988 in Valdres, Norway) is a Norwegian classical violinist and older sister of the classical violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing.
Ragnhild Hemsing Tracks
Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor Op. 45 i. Allegro molto
Edvard Grieg
Fossegrimen, Op.21 - music for the play by Sigurd Eldegard
Johan Halvorsen
Quintet for hardanger fiddle and string quartet, Op.50
Ragnhild Hemsing
Veslemoy's Song
Johan Halvorsen
Duet March from Sigurd
Christian Ihle Hadland
As I Gaze Upon The Sun
Christian Ihle Hadland
Bride March After Myllarguten
Christian Sinding
Folk Tunes from Valdres
Christian Sinding
