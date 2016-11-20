Tina BrooksBorn 7 June 1932. Died 13 August 1974
Tina Brooks
1932-06-07
Tina Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Floyd "Tina" Brooks (June 7, 1932 – August 13, 1974) was an American hard bop, blues, and funk tenor saxophonist and composer.
Tina Brooks Tracks
Open Sesame
Freddie Hubbard
Open Sesame
Open Sesame
For Heaven's Sake
Tina Brooks
For Heaven's Sake
For Heaven's Sake
Performer
Miss Hazel
Tina Brooks
Miss Hazel
Miss Hazel
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Appointment In Ghana
Appointment In Ghana
Everything Happens to Me
Tina Brooks
Everything Happens to Me
Everything Happens to Me
