Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger
2007
Hiss Golden Messenger Biography
Hiss Golden Messenger is an American folk music band, originating from Durham, North Carolina, led by MC Taylor. For the various recordings he is joined by a number of guest musicians. After releasing his earlier material on his own label, Taylor signed with Merge Records in 2014. In 2016 he released the album Heart Like a Levee and embarked on an international tour.
Biloxi
Biloxi
Caledonia, My Love
Caledonia, My Love
Standing In The Doorway
Standing In The Doorway
Devotion
Devotion
Passing Clouds
Passing Clouds
Harder Rain
Harder Rain
Jenny Of The Roses
Jenny Of The Roses
Domino (Time Will Tell)
Domino (Time Will Tell)
Saturday's Song
Saturday's Song
Heart Like A Levee
Heart Like A Levee
As The Crow Flies
As The Crow Flies
Happy Day (Sister My Sister)
Happy Day (Sister My Sister)
Lucia
Lucia
Black Country Woman
Black Country Woman
Mahogany Dread
Mahogany Dread
Brother Do You Know the Road
Brother Do You Know the Road
Black Dog Wind
Black Dog Wind
Southern Grammar
Southern Grammar
