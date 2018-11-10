The Hot PuppiesFormed December 2000
The Hot Puppies
2000-12
The Hot Puppies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hot Puppies are a Welsh band from Aberystwyth, now based in Cardiff, previously signed to Fierce Panda Records.
The Hot Puppies Tracks
The Girl Who Was Too Beautiful
The Girl Who Was Too Beautiful
King Of England
King Of England
Drowsing Nymph
Drowsing Nymph
Love Or Trial
Love Or Trial
