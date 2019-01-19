Helado NegroBorn 1980
Helado Negro
1980
Helado Negro Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Carlos Lange, better known by his stage name Helado Negro, is an American musician. He was formerly signed to Asthmatic Kitty Records from 2009 to 2016. Helado is now currently signed to and released his latest album through RVNG Intl., a Brooklyn-based music institution.
Helado Negro Tracks
Pais Nublado
Helado Negro
Pais Nublado
Pais Nublado
November 7
Helado Negro
November 7
November 7
Young, Latin & Proud
Helado Negro
Young, Latin & Proud
Young, Latin & Proud
For A Time
Helado Negro
For A Time
For A Time
Please Won't Please
Helado Negro
Please Won't Please
Please Won't Please
We Will You
Helado Negro
We Will You
We Will You
It's My Brown Skin
Helado Negro
It's My Brown Skin
It's My Brown Skin
Come Be Me
Helado Negro
Come Be Me
Come Be Me
It's Our Game
Helado Negro
It's Our Game
It's Our Game
Are I Here
Helado Negro
Are I Here
Are I Here
Relatives
Helado Negro
Relatives
Relatives
Ilumina Vos
Helado Negro
Ilumina Vos
Ilumina Vos
