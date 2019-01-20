A Pale Horse Named DeathFormed 2010
A Pale Horse Named Death
2010
A Pale Horse Named Death Biography (Wikipedia)
A Pale Horse Named Death is an American gothic metal band based out of Brooklyn, New York. It was created by Sal Abruscato (a former drummer for Type O Negative) and produced/engineered by Matt Brown of Seventh Void and Uranium 235.
A Pale Horse Named Death Tracks
When The World Becomes Undone
A Pale Horse Named Death
When The World Becomes Undone
