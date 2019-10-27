Turning PointUK jazz fusion band led by Jeff Clyne and Pepi Lemer. Disbanded 1980
Turning Point
Turning Point Biography (Wikipedia)
Turning Point were a late 1970s fusion band from the UK. The band was formed by Jeff Clyne (bass) and Brian Miller (keyboards), who had played together in Isotope, and Pepi Lemer (wordless vocals). They recorded two albums: Creatures of the Night (1977) and Silent Promise (1978), both on the Gull label.
