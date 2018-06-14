Tackhead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa04539d-f6e1-4e9b-bee8-d36a99b56c29
Tackhead Biography (Wikipedia)
Tackhead (styled TACK>>HEAD, sometimes known as Fats Comet) is an industrial hip-hop group that was most active during the 1980s and early 1990s, and briefly reformed in 2004 for a tour. Their music occupies the territory where funk, dub, industrial music and electronica intersect. The core members are Doug Wimbish (bass), Keith Leblanc (percussion) and Skip McDonald (guitar) and producer (sometimes credited as "mixologist") Adrian Sherwood. Despite being short-lived as band proper (there are only two albums credited to the band "Tackhead"), the legacy and output of these groups of musicians has been prodigious.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tackhead Tracks
Sort by
The Game
Tackhead
The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game
Last played on
Ticking Time Bomb
Tackhead
Ticking Time Bomb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ticking Time Bomb
Last played on
Mind At The End of Its Tether
Tackhead
Mind At The End of Its Tether
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind At The End of Its Tether
Last played on
Bastard son of Fats Comet
Tackhead
Bastard son of Fats Comet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bastard son of Fats Comet
Last played on
Walk on the Wildside
Tackhead
Walk on the Wildside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk on the Wildside
Last played on
Tackhead Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist