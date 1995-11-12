Davina MichelleBorn 12 November 1995
Davina Michelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelle Davina Hoogendoorn (born 12 November 1995), known by her stage name Davina Michelle, is a Dutch singer and YouTuber. She lives in Zwijndrecht. Her song "Duurt Te Lang" reached the number 1 spot in the Dutch Top 40, the Mega Top 50 and the Dutch Single Top 100.
