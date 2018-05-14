To Kill a KingFormed 1 September 2009
To Kill a King
2009-09-01
To Kill a King Biography (Wikipedia)
To Kill A King are a British rock band currently based in London. The band has been compared to The National, Grizzly Bear and Frightened Rabbit.
They have been the support act for recent Dog Is Dead and Bastille tour dates. To Kill A King played at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in August 2013.
To Kill a King Tracks
No More Love Songs
To Kill a King
No More Love Songs
No More Love Songs
Spiritual Dark Age
To Kill a King
Spiritual Dark Age
Spiritual Dark Age
Funeral
To Kill a King
Funeral
Funeral
Love Is Not Control (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 2015)
To Kill a King
Love Is Not Control (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 2015)
World of Joy (A List of Things to Do)
To Kill a King
World of Joy (A List of Things to Do)
World of Joy (A List of Things to Do)
Compare Scars
To Kill a King
Compare Scars
Compare Scars
Oh My Love (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
To Kill a King
Oh My Love (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
Compare Scars (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
To Kill a King
Compare Scars (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
Friends (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
To Kill a King
Friends (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
Friends (Radio 1 Session, 18th Feb 2015)
Love Is Not Control
To Kill a King
Love Is Not Control
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T08:44:43
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
