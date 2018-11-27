RMSFormed 1 February 1982
RMS
1982-02-01
RMS Biography (Wikipedia)
RMS is a jazz fusion band formed in 1982. It consists of three well known and acclaimed British session musicians. Guitarist, Ray Russell, bass player, Mo Foster and drummer Simon Phillips.
As of mid-2007 RMS have started touring the UK. Due to his commitments with Toto, Simon Phillips has been replaced with Gary Husband. They have performed a few small shows in the south of England with further shows planned throughout the UK in 2008.
RMS Tracks
Back To Reality (DJ Hybrid Remix)
My Generation
Last played on
Worldwide Tingz
Cold (ft Solo) (Hatcha & Lost Remix)
Last played on
Cold (Feat. Soho) (Hatcha & Lost Remix) (Eight:FX)
