Sophia George (born 21 February 1964, in Kingston, Jamaica) is a Jamaican singer. She is best known for her 1985 hit "Girlie Girlie", which reached number one in Jamaica, topping the RJR chart for 11 weeks, and was also a Top-10 hit in the UK. Her other Jamaican hits include "Lazy Body", "It Burn Mi Belly", and the duet "Ain't No Meaning"; all four songs appeared on her ten-song 1986 album, Fresh.

"Girlie Girlie" was written by Sangie Davis. At the time of its release, George was working as a teacher of deaf children. In the UK, George remains a one-hit wonder based on that song. The track was used as title music on Going Overboard, a movie featuring Adam Sandler.

A compilation album, Girlie Girlie: The Best of Sophia George, was released on Trojan Records.

George married her manager Ronald Chung and in the mid-1990s they relocated to Miami, later settling in Los Angeles. George is the mother of Patrick Chung (born 19 August 1987), an American football safety for the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Chung played his college football at Oregon.