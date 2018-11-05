Andrea MorriconeBorn 10 October 1964
Andrea Morricone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9f6d2d3-c260-431c-8a37-b53abd2dbb41
Andrea Morricone Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea Morricone (born 10 October 1964) is an Italian composer and conductor, known for his film scores. He is the son of composer Ennio Morricone. He composed the film scores for the American films Capturing the Friedmans and Liberty Heights. He collaborated with his father on the score for Cinema Paradiso, for which they won a BAFTA Award. The Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso is a work by Andrea Morricone. He has also composed music for many other Italian films, including The Inquiry and The Entrepreneur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrea Morricone Tracks
Sort by
Cinema Paradiso
Ennio Morricone
Cinema Paradiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Cinema Paradiso
Last played on
Love Theme
Andrea Morricone
Love Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Theme
Last played on
Cinema Paradiso: Love theme
Andrea Morricone
Cinema Paradiso: Love theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinema Paradiso: Love theme
Last played on
Andrea Morricone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist